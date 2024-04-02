Taiwan headline news
04/02/2024 10:49 AM
Taipei, April 2 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Ma Ying-jeou, TAO chief Song Tao meet, talk about cross-strait peace
@China Times: In meeting with Tsai, Rosenberger expresses hope Taiwan will continue to maintain status quo
@Liberty Times: Prosecutors appeal against acquittal of ex-National Woman's League chief executive Ho Chien-hua in espionage case
@Economic Daily News: Listed, OTC companies see profits fall below NT$3 trillion
@Commercial Times: Listed, OTC companies generate 3rd highest profits in history
@Taipei Times: AIT chair touts 'rock-solid' relations
Enditem/ls
