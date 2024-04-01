Focus Taiwan App
Taipei, April 1 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Focus on cross-strait issues grows ahead of May 20

@China Times: Lee Chung-wei, Wellington Koo among top picks for defense minister position

@Liberty Times: KMT legislative finance committee convenor sparks controversy by asking Insurance Bureau to invite life insurance bosses to dine and chat

@Economic Daily News: Banks, securities firms spent NT$84.2 billion buying stocks in first two months of year

@Commercial Times: TSMC stock price expected to break NT$1,000, in face of market changes around Qingming holiday

@Taipei Times: Harsher treason sentences proposed

