Taiwan headline news
04/01/2024 12:22 PM
Taipei, April 1 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Focus on cross-strait issues grows ahead of May 20
@China Times: Lee Chung-wei, Wellington Koo among top picks for defense minister position
@Liberty Times: KMT legislative finance committee convenor sparks controversy by asking Insurance Bureau to invite life insurance bosses to dine and chat
@Economic Daily News: Banks, securities firms spent NT$84.2 billion buying stocks in first two months of year
@Commercial Times: TSMC stock price expected to break NT$1,000, in face of market changes around Qingming holiday
@Taipei Times: Harsher treason sentences proposed
