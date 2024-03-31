Showers, strong winds cause power outages in Greater Taipei

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 31 (CNA) More than 3,000 households suffered electricity outages after strong winds and heavy rain downed several powerlines in Greater Taipei Sunday.

Power was restored to most households in Taipei by the early afternoon, although 553 homes in Tamsui District and 800 in Shilin District were still without electricity as of 3:40 p.m., according to the state-run Taiwan Power Company.

Inclement weather caused disruption across the capital, including a downed powerline in an alley in Shilin.

The Taipei City Fire Department said that the overhead line crushed a car but nobody was injured in the incident.

From 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Taipei's citizen hotline 1999 received 25 calamity reports, including 13 fallen trees and 11 collapsed signboards Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) said on Facebook.

In addition, a 68-year-old passer-by was hospitalized after being struck by a falling tree in a park in Neihu, officials said.

In New Taipei, the city's fire department received 11 weather-related reports, including nine fallen trees, one damaged street lamp and one partial scaffolding collapse.

According to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, eight flights were diverted to Kaohsiung and two to China between 3:33 p.m. and 6 p.m. due to the weather.

Heavy rain advisories remain in effect through to Sunday night for the cities of Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung and Taoyuan, and Miaoli County, as well as Hsinchu City and County, the Central Weather Administration said.