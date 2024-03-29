Approaching weather front to bring wet weather to northern Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 29 (CNA) A weather front approaching Taiwan from the north is expected to bring sporadic rain to the northern part of the island starting Saturday, according to a Central Weather Administration forecast Friday.

Northern Taiwan is expected to see sporadic rain on Saturday, while mountainous areas in the north could experience occasional thunderstorms, weather forecaster Yeh Chih-chun (葉致均) said at a press briefing.

Other parts of Taiwan will be cloudy on Saturday, Yeh said.

Daytime highs will hit 26-29 degrees Celsius in northern Taiwan, up to 31 degrees in central Taiwan, 30-32 degrees in the south, and 27 degrees in the east, according to Yeh's forecast.

On Sunday, occasional showers and thunderstorms will become more likely in Yilan County and areas north of Taichung, with heavy downpours possible in western Taiwan, he warned.

Similar wet weather is forecast for the same areas on Monday morning, but the rain is expected to ease later in the day, Yeh said.

(By Kay Liu and Yu Hsiao-han) Enditem/ls

