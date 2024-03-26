Police launch manhunt after Taipei MRT pepper sprayer strikes again

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 26 (CNA) Police said Tuesday they are still searching for a man who released pepper spray inside the Taipei metro twice over the past two weeks.

In a statement, the Taipei City Police Department's rapid transit division said travelers at Taipei Main Station reported a pungent scent in the station's underground shopping street at 8:40 p.m. Monday.

A review of surveillance footage showed a man spraying pepper spray behind his back when unnoticed, causing discomfort to passersby, police said.

Further investigations showed that the man also randomly sprayed pepper spray as he walked along the Blue Line platform in the station at 8:15 p.m. on March 17, police added.

Police said they are currently searching for the man and trying to establish a motive.

Spraying unidentified gases at travelers in the metro violates the Mass Rapid Transit Act and is subject to a fine between NT$10,000 (US$312.96) and NT$1 million, police cautioned.

Under the Social Order Maintenance Act, carrying harmful instruments, chemical compounds or other hazardous items without justifiable reasons is punishable by up to three days of detention or a fine up to NT$30,000, police said.

Perpetrators may also face criminal assault charges, police added.