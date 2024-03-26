Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

CGA expels 4 Chinese fishing boats from Taiwan's restricted waters

03/26/2024 03:44 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Two Chinese vessels that were discovered by local fishermen travel around Taiwan's waters on Monday. Photo courtesy of a local resident
Two Chinese vessels that were discovered by local fishermen travel around Taiwan's waters on Monday. Photo courtesy of a local resident

Taipei, March 26 (CNA) Four Chinese fishing vessels were expelled from restricted waters off the coast of Taichung Monday, Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration (CGA) said Tuesday.

In a statement, the CGA said it had been made aware of the presence of Chinese vessels at 3:13 a.m. Monday.

Reports indicated that boats were spotted 27 nautical miles off of the Port of Taichung by Taiwanese fishermen.

By 6 a.m. Monday, CGA patrols discovered two Chinese fishing boats 40 nautical miles outside of Hsinchu City's Xiangshan District.

The boats, which were not fishing, were expelled to waters outside of Taiwan's territorial sea baseline of 24 nautical miles, the CGA said.

Two more Chinese boats were later discovered at around 1 p.m. the same day around 30 nautical miles outside of Taichung's Songbo Fishing Harbor (17 nautical miles outside of Taiwan's territorial sea baseline).

The boats, which were also not fishing, were expelled to waters beyond Taiwan's territorial sea baseline, the CGA said.

As Chinese fishing vessels have been periodically discovered in the waters near Taichung's coast, the CGA said it will increase random patrols to ensure the safety of Taiwan's waters.

(By Chao Li-yen and James Lo)

Enditem/ASG

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.12