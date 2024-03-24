Temperatures to hit mid-30s in parts of Taiwan Sunday
Taipei, March 24 (CNA) Temperatures will soar to highs of up to 36 degrees Celsius in parts of central and southern Taiwan on Sunday, but an arriving cold front will bring slightly cooler weather to the north starting Tuesday, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said.
According to the CWA, daytime highs on Sunday will reach 27-31 degrees in the north and east and 33-35 degrees in much of central and southern Taiwan.
In some inland areas between Changhua and Kaohsiung, local highs could reach 36 degrees, while overnight temperatures will drop to 20-23 degrees nationwide, the CWA said.
Sunny to mostly cloudy weather is expected across much of the country, with the exception of isolated rainshowers in the east, the weather agency said.
As for next week, mostly sunny conditions are forecast for Monday, with temperatures in most locations ranging from lows of 20 degrees to highs of around 30.
With the arrival of a weak cold front, high temperatures will drop to the mid-20s in northern Taiwan on Tuesday and Wednesday, before warming up again as the front weakens on Thursday, the agency said.
