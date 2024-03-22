Kaohsiung, Kosovo's capital Pristina become sister cities

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Kaohsiung, March 22 (CNA) Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) and visiting Pristina Mayor Përparim Rama signed a sister city agreement at the Kaohsiung City government Friday, paving the way for future closer collaboration.

Chen and Rama signed the agreement in the presence of Taiwan's representative to Hungary Liu Shih-chung (劉世忠) via video, making Kaohsiung Pristina's first Asian sister city and the Kosovan capital Kaohsiung's 39th sister city.

Taiwan and Kosovo have faced similar challenges on their paths toward freedom and democracy, and this makes it even more meaningful that Kaohsiung and Pristina have become sister cities, Chen said at the signing ceremony.

He added that Kaohsiung has shifted its focus from conventional industry to more hi-tech pursuits, with examples including work on 5G AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) and electric vehicles.

Rama, who along with his delegation is in Taiwan from March 18-23 to attend the 2024 Smart City Summit and Expo, said he has enjoyed experiencing Kaohsiung's vibrancy and creativity.

He added that the two cities have collaboration potential in areas including information and communications technology, smart cities, and the startup industry. There is a mutual wish to foster a close partnership, he said.

According to the Kaohsiung City Department of Administrative and International Affairs, Kaohsiung and Pristina will work together on areas such as smart traffic, smart healthcare, digital transformation, culture, and education.

During his four-day stay in the southern Taiwan port city, Rama will also attend the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signing ceremony between Kaohsiung Megabay and Innovation Centre Kosovo.

The Kaohsiung City government has also invited Rama, who worked as an architect and urbanism professional, to visit the environmentally friendly Kaohsiung Main Public Library, the city department said in a press release.