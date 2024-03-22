To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 22 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: U.S. refutes report of special forces permanently stationed in Kinmen

@China Times: Central bank announces surprise interest rate hike of 12.5 basis points

@Liberty Times: KMT Taipei City councilor detained in alleged corruption case

@Economic Daily News: Central bank raises interest rates to fight inflation

@Commercial Times: Hawkish central bank raises interest rates by 12.5 basis points

@Taipei Times: NSB head against Tsai visiting Itu Aba

Enditem/pc