03/22/2024 10:04 AM
Taipei, March 22 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: U.S. refutes report of special forces permanently stationed in Kinmen
@China Times: Central bank announces surprise interest rate hike of 12.5 basis points
@Liberty Times: KMT Taipei City councilor detained in alleged corruption case
@Economic Daily News: Central bank raises interest rates to fight inflation
@Commercial Times: Hawkish central bank raises interest rates by 12.5 basis points
@Taipei Times: NSB head against Tsai visiting Itu Aba
