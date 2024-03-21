Focus Taiwan App
03/21/2024 11:30 AM
Taipei, March 21 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: TSMC's plan to build IC packaging plants in Chiayi leads to water war with Yunlin

@China Times: Finance ministry mulls imposing war tax

@Liberty Times: Taiwan to receive U.S. SkyGuardian drones from 2026

@Economic Daily News: Meta makes a clean sweep of new Nvidia chips

@Commercial Times: Two newly launched ETFs robust

@Taipei Times: Taiwan to acquire U.S. drones by 2026

