Kaohsiung bus crash leaves 1 dead, 14 injured

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Kaohsiung, March 20 (CNA) A passenger on a tour bus was killed after the vehicle crashed into a National Freeway No.1 underpass in Kaohsiung Wednesday, with 14 other passengers injured, according to local authorities.

The Kaohsiung City Fire Bureau received a report of the crash at 8:27 p.m. and dispatched 15 vehicles and 26 first responders to the site, it said.

A male passenger was found at the scene with no vital signs and determined to be dead by first responders, while the 14 injured passengers were taken to local hospitals for emergency treatment, according to the Kaohsiung City Police Department's Renwu Precinct.

The 56-year-old bus driver, surnamed Teng (鄧), was in the slow lane of the underpass designated for scooters, which is insufficiently high for a bus to go through, according to the police.

Teng was driving a group of 25 tourists and a guide, said the police, adding that the local authorities are investigating the cause of the crash and why the driver was in the wrong lane.