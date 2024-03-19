To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Anti-child abuse rally to be held on April 4 in wake of foster death

Taipei, March 19 (CNA) A group of advocates announced plans Tuesday to rally in Taipei on Children's Day on April 4 to protest against child abuse following the death of a 1-year-old boy in foster care.

Angela Wang (王薇君), founding chairwoman of the Taiwan Children's Rights Association (TCRA), said the gathering at the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall between 2-4 p.m. will see politicians and opinion leaders from various fields.

While specific appeals are still being discussed at the moment, the group will certainly raise the issue of legal reforms, Wang said during a livestream on social media.

Harsh penalties do not always curb child abuses, she said in response to a recent proposal supported by over 25,000 people calling for a blanket death sentence for such cases.

The law must fundamentally acknowledge the vulnerability of children and offer a clear distinction between "intentional harm" and "discipline," she said.

The campaign comes amid scrutiny over the case of the boy, who the Child Welfare League Foundation (CWLF) placed in the care of a licensed nanny in Taipei last September after his mother was sent to prison.

The CWLF learned of the boy's death -- allegedly as the result of long-term abuse by the nanny -- in December.

Prosecutors have detained the foster carer, surnamed Liu (劉), and Liu's sister in connection with the case but have not yet charged the pair.