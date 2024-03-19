Focus Taiwan App
03/19/2024 11:33 AM
Taipei, March 19 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Health minister apologizes for boy's death in foster care for 1st time, admits to loopholes in social safety net

@China Times: Child Welfare League Foundation linked to sudden foster care death from 5 years ago

@Liberty Times: TSMC to build advanced IC packaging facilities in Chiayi

@Economic Daily News: FSC not to cool down boom in EFTs: Chairman

@Commercial Times: Investors scramble to buy constituents in 00939, 00940 ETFs

@Taipei Times: PRC a fascist dictatorship: U.S. legislator

Enditem/ASG

