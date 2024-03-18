To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 18 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Upgraded Taiping Island wharf to begin operations today

@China Times: Lai in favor of building 7 remaining submarines at same time

@Liberty Times: 10 years after Sunflower Movement, Taiwan's exports keep hitting new highs

@Economic Daily News: TSMC to build 6 advanced packaging plants in Chiayi

@Commercial Times: Nvidia's GPU Technology Conference to give boost to Taiwanese suppliers

@Taipei Times: Missile project to wrap up early: sources

