Taiwan headline news
03/18/2024 10:19 AM
Taipei, March 18 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Upgraded Taiping Island wharf to begin operations today
@China Times: Lai in favor of building 7 remaining submarines at same time
@Liberty Times: 10 years after Sunflower Movement, Taiwan's exports keep hitting new highs
@Economic Daily News: TSMC to build 6 advanced packaging plants in Chiayi
@Commercial Times: Nvidia's GPU Technology Conference to give boost to Taiwanese suppliers
@Taipei Times: Missile project to wrap up early: sources
Enditem/ASG
