Warm weather forecast for Taiwan on Sunday as cold front looms

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 17 (CNA) Temperatures will rise into the high-20s to low-30s across much of Taiwan on Sunday, but will give way to gradually cooler weather overnight and early next week, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

Daytime temperatures Sunday will reach 27 degrees Celsius in northern and eastern Taiwan, and 30-32 degrees in the central and southern parts of the country, with a chance of isolated showers in the north and east, the CWA said.

From Sunday night through the first half of the day on Monday, however, an incoming cold air mass will bring gradually cooler weather, along with a chance of scattered showers in the north, east and the Hengchun Peninsula in the south.

As the cold front settles in, temperatures in northern and central Taiwan will remain under 20 degrees on Tuesday, with another smattering of rain showers in the north, east and the Hengchun Peninsula, the CWA said.

On Wednesday, the weather will remain cool in the north and east but will become gradually drier. Aside from possible rain showers in the east, other parts of the country can expect mostly cloudy to sunny skies, the CWA said.

Early Thursday morning, the mercury could drop to as low as 11 degrees be-fore rebounding during the day to highs of around 20 degrees in the north, the weather agency said.

According to the CWA's extended forecast, clear, dry weather, with high temperatures in the mid- to high-20s is expected in most parts of the country heading into next weekend.