Taipei, March 17 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Social workers shortage persists on high demand, low wages

@China Times: FSC scrutinizes purchasing craze fueled by influencers for ETF

@Liberty Times: Two more child abuse cases erupt, 1 already dead

@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks bullish on back of domestic, foreign institutional buying

@Commercial Times: 15 stocks resilient on high valuations

@Taipei Times: Navy drills to end with full evaluation

