Taiwan headline news
03/17/2024 10:33 AM
Taipei, March 17 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Social workers shortage persists on high demand, low wages
@China Times: FSC scrutinizes purchasing craze fueled by influencers for ETF
@Liberty Times: Two more child abuse cases erupt, 1 already dead
@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks bullish on back of domestic, foreign institutional buying
@Commercial Times: 15 stocks resilient on high valuations
@Taipei Times: Navy drills to end with full evaluation
Enditem/cs
