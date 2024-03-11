Magnitude 4.7 earthquake shakes eastern Taiwan
Taipei, March 11 (CNA) A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck off Taitung County in eastern Taiwan at 6:54 p.m. Monday, according to the Central Weather Administration.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The epicenter of the temblor was located in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Taitung, 55.3 kilometers north-northeast of Taitung County Hall, at a depth of 23.8 km, according to the agency's Seismology Center.
The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was the highest in Taitung and neighboring Hualien, where it measured a 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.
The quake also measured an intensity of 1 in counties of Nantou, Changhua, Yulin, Chiayi, as well as cities of Chiayi, Tainan and Kaohsiung, according to the agency.
- Cross-Strait
Taiwan has 'absolute air superiority' over China: Deputy defense chief03/11/2024 08:53 PM
- Cross-Strait
Taiwanese businesses in China pessimistic, but not going anywhere: Survey03/11/2024 08:46 PM
- Society
Taiwan's tainted chili powder problem in detail03/11/2024 08:31 PM
- Society
Magnitude 4.7 earthquake shakes eastern Taiwan03/11/2024 08:13 PM
- Culture
Moon rock display from U.S. back at National Museum of History03/11/2024 07:50 PM