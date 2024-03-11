Magnitude 4.7 earthquake shakes eastern Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 11 (CNA) A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck off Taitung County in eastern Taiwan at 6:54 p.m. Monday, according to the Central Weather Administration.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The epicenter of the temblor was located in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Taitung, 55.3 kilometers north-northeast of Taitung County Hall, at a depth of 23.8 km, according to the agency's Seismology Center.

The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was the highest in Taitung and neighboring Hualien, where it measured a 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

The quake also measured an intensity of 1 in counties of Nantou, Changhua, Yulin, Chiayi, as well as cities of Chiayi, Tainan and Kaohsiung, according to the agency.

(By Kay Liu) Enditem/e