Rainy Monday to give way to sunny conditions on Tue-Wed: Forecasters

Taipei, March 10 (CNA) Temperatures in Taiwan will rebound slightly on Sunday before giving way to rain across much of the country on Monday and mostly sunny conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday, forecasters said.

According to the Central Weather Administration (CWA), temperatures on Sunday will climb to 17-20 degrees Celsius in northern and eastern Taiwan and 20-23 degrees in other regions, with a chance of isolated rain showers in the east and south.

Going into Monday, however, a weather system arriving in the second half of the day will bring steady rainfall to northern and central parts of the country and a chance of brief showers in the south, along with a slight drop in temperatures, said independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮).

As the system passes, sunny and slightly warmer weather will prevail across much of the country on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the CWA's seven-day forecast.

Temperatures on those days will rise to around 20 degrees in the north and east and to the low to mid-20s across much of central and southern Taiwan, the forecast shows.

On Thursday, the weather will become gradually cloudier in the western half of the country, while an arriving frontal system will bring occasional rain to northern and eastern Taiwan on Friday and Saturday, Wu said.

(By Chang Hsiung-feng and Matthew Mazzetta)

The weather station on Yushan records soft hail Sunday morning. Source: Central Weather Administration