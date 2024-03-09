Hsinchu County reports new imported measles case

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 9 (CNA) Hsinchu County's Public Health Bureau reported an imported case of measles on Saturday after a woman who recently returned to Taiwan from a trip to Malaysia tested positive.

The woman in her 30s, who visited the Southeast Asian country with a friend from Feb. 16-20, experienced pain around her neck on March 4, and began developing symptoms of fever and rash two days later on March 6, the bureau said.

She was subsequently confirmed to have measles after seeking medical attention, it said, adding that the patient was in stable condition and being quarantined at home.

According to the bureau, the woman had earlier been identified as a contact of another recently imported measles case as the two had been on the same flight.

Meanwhile, a total of 192 individuals have been identified as a close contact of the new case, including one of her family members and the friend she traveled to Malaysia with, the bureau said.

Health officials will continue to monitor them until March 25, it said.

During her infectious period, from March 3-5, the woman visited several places, including the Zhubei branch of the Old Sichuan restaurant in Hsinchu County, as well as Hsinchu City's Decathlon sporting goods store and the Sushiro restaurant on Ciyun Road, the bureau said.

People who visited those locations during this period are advised to monitor their health until March 23 and seek immediate medical attention if they show symptoms such as a rash, fever, cough, running nose and tearing.

In a separate release Saturday, the Hsinchu Public Health Bureau urged customers who frequented the city's Decathlon and Sushiro establishments during this period to remain vigilant.

The woman was at the Decathlon store on March 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:50 a.m., and visited the Sushiro restaurant from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m., the bureau said.

The employees at both stores so far have no symptoms, it added.