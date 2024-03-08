To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Majority of women did not see unequal pay raise due to gender: Survey

Taipei, March 8 (CNA) A large majority of women in the workplace did not experience unequal pay raises due to gender over the past year, according to the results of a survey released by the Ministry of Labors (MOL) on Friday.

A total of 96.7 percent of female respondents said they did not receive any unfair treatment relating to pay raises over the past year because of their gender, the MOL survey on equality in employment and management showed.

Only a small percentage -- 3.3 percent -- of those polled said they did experience such gender discrimination, though this was the highest of related factors, the survey found.

The question on unequal treatment regarding gender was one of 11 factors, including salary standards, work assignment, promotion, work performance assessment and right to apply for retirement benefits.

In all of these factors, the survey showed that an overwhelming majority of female respondents said they did not experience unequal treatment based on gender, ranging from 98.3 percent to 100 percent.

Broken down by by occupation, elected female officials, supervisors and managers were found to have experienced more unequal treatment due to gender in the workplace than other job categories over the past year.

In terms of salary standards, pay raises and work performance assessment, the percentages of female respondents who said they were discriminated against over the past year was 9.6 percent, 9.9 percent and 9.9 percent, respectively.

When viewed by industry, women working in the construction and engineering sector were the most susceptible to unequal treatment due to gender.

The percentages of female workers in this field who experienced discrimination in terms of salary standards, pay raise, job seeking, work performance assessment and parental leave without pay over the past year was 10.3 percent, 8 percent, 7.8 percent, 6.9 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively.

The survey was conducted from August to September in 2023, and received 6,013 valid responses, of which 4,804 were female respondents.

The MOL did not provide a margin of error or a confidence level for the survey.