Temperatures in Yilan, New Taipei to dip below 6℃ Friday
Taipei, March 7 (CNA) Temperatures in New Taipei City and Yilan County are forecast to dip below 6 degrees Celsius Friday due to the effects of a continental cold air mass.
On Thursday, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) issued an orange cold advisory covering New Taipei City and Yilan County, indicating lows of 6 degrees and average temperatures around 10 degrees from the afternoon through to Friday evening.
It also issued a yellow cold advisory for the cities of Keelung, Taipei, Taoyuan and Hsinchu, as well as Hsinchu, Miaoli, and Kinmen counties, warning of lows below 10 degrees and significant day-night temperature differentials.
The CWA said it expects wet conditions across Taiwan on Thursday, with daytime highs of 14-16 degrees in the north, 23-24 degrees in Kaohsiung and Pingtung, and 18-22 degrees in the rest of the country.
The cold air mass is forecast to linger through Saturday before temperatures rebound on Sunday, according to the CWA.
- Business
Minister signals expected hike to overall electricity rates03/07/2024 09:18 PM
- Society
Gender equality amendments to take effect on Women's Day03/07/2024 09:17 PM
- Politics
Some Taiwanese conscripts to be trained by U.S. military personnel: Minister03/07/2024 08:27 PM
- Society
5 suspects, including association head, indicted for election law breach03/07/2024 08:11 PM
- Business
Taiex reaches another record high after volatile trading session03/07/2024 07:38 PM