Temperatures in Yilan, New Taipei to dip below 6℃ Friday

03/07/2024 01:06 PM
CNA file photo.
Taipei, March 7 (CNA) Temperatures in New Taipei City and Yilan County are forecast to dip below 6 degrees Celsius Friday due to the effects of a continental cold air mass.

On Thursday, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) issued an orange cold advisory covering New Taipei City and Yilan County, indicating lows of 6 degrees and average temperatures around 10 degrees from the afternoon through to Friday evening.

It also issued a yellow cold advisory for the cities of Keelung, Taipei, Taoyuan and Hsinchu, as well as Hsinchu, Miaoli, and Kinmen counties, warning of lows below 10 degrees and significant day-night temperature differentials.

The CWA said it expects wet conditions across Taiwan on Thursday, with daytime highs of 14-16 degrees in the north, 23-24 degrees in Kaohsiung and Pingtung, and 18-22 degrees in the rest of the country.

The cold air mass is forecast to linger through Saturday before temperatures rebound on Sunday, according to the CWA.

(By Chang Hsiung-feng and Bernadette Hsiao)

Enditem/ASG

Graphic: Central Weather Administration
