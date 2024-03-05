To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

CDC begins administering available flu shots to almost all age groups

Taipei, March 5 (CNA) The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Tuesday started to administer influenza jabs to everyone aged 6 months and above, following the earlier expansion of eligibility for government-funded free influenza vaccines.

Amid the continued spread of flu in Taiwan, the CDC announced on Feb. 23 that a free flu shot would be available to individuals of all ages who have not received one in the current flu season, except for those under 6 months.

Before the new initiative, government-funded free flu vaccines were only available to students, seniors and people with a higher risk of catching the flu and developing serious symptoms.

Beginning on Tuesday, the expanded vaccination scheme is being offered to practically everyone until the remaining 66,000 doses of flu vaccine are depleted, according to the CDC.

Despite a decrease in the number of influenza cases over the past week (2/27-3/4), it is still the highest for the same (7-day) period in the past six years, and continues to pose a public health challenge.

Therefore, the CDC strongly urges everyone to take advantage of this rare opportunity for free vaccination, said CDC Deputy Director-General Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞).

According to CDC data, approximately 102,000 cases of flu-like illnesses were reported last week, which is 10,000 fewer than the number from the previous week.

A total of 34 new cases of severe influenza were reported last week, 24 of which involved individuals who had not received a flu shot, said Lee Chia-lin (李佳琳), deputy director of the Central Epidemic Command Center.

Of the 11 fatalities caused by the flu last week, 10 had not received a flu shot, she added.