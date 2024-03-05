Tour agency has license revoked over Vietnam trip incident

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 5 (CNA) The Tourism Administration revoked the operating license of the Taipei-based tour company, We Love Tour, on Tuesday over a funding incident that resulted in nearly 300 Taiwanese tourists being stuck in Vietnam last month.

The cancellation of the license followed a three-month business suspension ordered by the agency for We Love Tour on Feb. 16, after 292 Taiwanese tourists who booked with the travel firm were stranded in the Southeast Asian country on a Lunar New Year holiday tour to Phú Quốc Island in mid-February.

The incident resulted from an outstanding payments dispute between We Love Tour and a Vietnamese travel agency.

Despite the Taiwanese tourists being flown back to Taiwan a few days later following two-way negotiations mediated by the Travel Quality Assurance Association (TQAA), the administration still imposed three fines totaling NT$1.46 million (US$41,120) on We Love Tour.

The company was also ordered to pay a NT$1.35 million shortfall in a NT$1.5 million deposit to ensure travel quality, after it was expelled by the TQAA on Feb. 16, the same day it was ordered to suspend operations.

Meanwhile, We Love Tour General Manager David Lin (林大鈞) was also banned from operating any travel agency for five years, the administration said.