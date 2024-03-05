2 more local measles cases reported in northern Taiwan: CDC

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 5 (CNA) The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reported three new cases of measles in Taiwan Tuesday, comprising one imported case, and two local infections linked to a cluster in northern Taiwan.

According to the CDC, the two new local cases are linked to a man in his 30s, who on Feb. 19 became the first person to contract measles in Taiwan since September 2022.

One of the new locally transmitted cases is a woman in her 20s who, after having contact with the index case at the hospital on Feb. 15, developed symptoms including a cough, itchy throat, fever and rash between Feb. 27 and March 1.

She sought medical attention twice and was diagnosed with measles after being referred from a local clinic to a hospital.

The other infected individual, a man in his 40s, visited a location on Feb. 11 where the index case had been and developed symptoms such as sore throat, rash, and fatigue between Feb. 28 and March 1.

He was subsequently confirmed to have measles after seeking medical attention.

The imported case, a man in his 30s residing in northern Taiwan who arrived from Malaysia on Feb. 16 and developed symptoms from Feb. 24 to March 1 before testing positive for measles.

CDC Deputy Director-General Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞) said the local health authorities have been tasked with conducting investigations into the contacts and public activity history of the new cases.

"We have now a total of five local cases, with four residing in Zhonghe District and one in Yonghe District ... Measles is highly contagious, capable of airborne transmission within the same space; therefore, I believe it's necessary for [people living in] the entire Greater Taipei area to stay alert," Lo said, noting that the average incubation period for measles is 14 days.

In terms of the outbreak's development in Taiwan, Lo mentioned that measles outbreaks typically follow a cycle of approximately two weeks, and he estimated that the number of cases may peak in March or April, drawing insights from past occurrences of measles in Taiwan.