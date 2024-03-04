Taiwan to strengthen monitoring following tainted chili powder incident

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 4 (CNA) The Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) is in the process of rolling out a list of high-risk products to be monitored when imported, Health Minister Hsueh Jui-yuan (薛瑞元) said Monday.

Hsueh made the announcement during a meeting led by the Legislature's Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee, which was also attended by representatives from the ministry's Food and Drug Administration.

The meeting was held to address the ongoing recalls of various Taiwanese food products that have been contaminated by a chili powder from China containing Sudan III, an industrial dye that is not allowed to be used for food processing in Taiwan.

Sudan dyes are a group of industrial dyes consisting of several red colors -- including Sudan I, II, III, and IV -- which are listed as toxic chemical substances by the Ministry of Environment's Chemicals Administration.

The New Taipei-based company that imported the material from China, Bao Hsin Enterprises, had sold the dyed powder to several clients, causing widespread contamination of food products.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Lin Yue-chin's (林月琴) pointed out at the Monday meeting that products containing Sudan III were first flagged at the border in May last year, which resulted in the authorities increasing inspections of related import materials by 50 percent.

But full inspection was not initiated until December last year, Lin added, which illustrated the importance of food safety management and strengthening of harm assessment protocols upon imported products.

In response to Lin's comments, Hsueh said the MOHW is in the process of formulating a list of high-risk products whose safety levels will be determined by two criteria.

Hsueh said the ministry will consider the frequency of regulation violation of a product and how much the product could jeopardize the general masses if contaminated.

If the type of product or a product's manufacturing origin fits the abovementioned criteria, those products would be added to a list to be strictly monitored and controlled, he said.

In the case of Sudan III, Hsueh said that even though problems surfaced last year with the imported materials, Taiwan cannot go to China and inspect Chinese suppliers, which is why the MOHW is planning to create a list based on the two new categories.

In response to Kuomintang lawmaker Wang Yu-min's (王育敏) suggestion that carcinogenic raw materials be clearly listed, Hsueh said the idea could be viable, and that the ministry would aim to bring the subject up during the next food safety report session at the Cabinet.