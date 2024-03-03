Man arrested at residence housing firearms workshop

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

New Taipei, March 3 (CNA) A man was arrested at a residence concealing an illegal workshop for converting firearms in New Taipei's Zhonghe District on Thursday, according to local authorities.

The man, surnamed Wu (吳), was arrested for allegedly violating the Controlling Guns, Ammunition and Knives Act and the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act, the New Taipei City Police Department Zhonghe Precinct said in a statement.

At the residence, a converted handgun, a converted shotgun, 27 rounds of shotgun shells, and converted gun shells, as well as tools for converting firearms including drills and C-clamps were seized, according to the precinct.

Converted guns, ammunition and firearms conversion tools seized from a New Taipei residence are displayed in this photo. Image taken from a video clip provided by the New Taipei City Police Department Zhonghe Precinct Feb. 29, 2024

About 2.5 grams of heroin and 0.5 grams of amphetamine were also found, the police said.

The precinct and the Criminal Investigation Bureau had set up a task force to investigate the address after receiving a tip-off that the residence was a suspected undercover firearms conversion workshop, the precinct added.