Man arrested at residence housing firearms workshop
New Taipei, March 3 (CNA) A man was arrested at a residence concealing an illegal workshop for converting firearms in New Taipei's Zhonghe District on Thursday, according to local authorities.
The man, surnamed Wu (吳), was arrested for allegedly violating the Controlling Guns, Ammunition and Knives Act and the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act, the New Taipei City Police Department Zhonghe Precinct said in a statement.
At the residence, a converted handgun, a converted shotgun, 27 rounds of shotgun shells, and converted gun shells, as well as tools for converting firearms including drills and C-clamps were seized, according to the precinct.
About 2.5 grams of heroin and 0.5 grams of amphetamine were also found, the police said.
The precinct and the Criminal Investigation Bureau had set up a task force to investigate the address after receiving a tip-off that the residence was a suspected undercover firearms conversion workshop, the precinct added.
- Society
Flights disrupted by planned closure of Taoyuan airport runway03/03/2024 09:28 PM
- Society
Body of sewage plant worker retrieved after falling into clarifier03/03/2024 09:22 PM
- Sports
Giants, Monkeys end in a draw at 90th anniversary Taiwan series03/03/2024 09:04 PM
- Society
New Taipei to fine tainted Chinese chili powder importer NT$2 million03/03/2024 08:53 PM
- Society
Floral attractions a big draw in Taipei throughout March03/03/2024 08:19 PM