Temperatures set to rebound as cold front eases

Taipei, March 3 (CNA) Temperatures were forecast to rise back into the 20s across much of Taiwan on Sunday, as a strong continental cold air mass weakened, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

Daytime temperatures on Sunday were forecast to rise to around 20 degrees Celsius in northern Taiwan and in Yilan and Hualien in the east, 22-23 degrees in central Taiwan, Tainan and Taitung, and 24-27 degrees in Kaohsiung and Pingtung in the south, the CWA said.

From Sunday night into Monday morning, locally foggy conditions -- as well as particle pollution -- may cause poor visibility in parts of northern and central Taiwan, the CWA said.

Later in the week, temperatures will continue to gradually rise, with many locations expected to see highs of around 30 degrees under mostly sunny skies on Tuesday.

From Wednesday afternoon, however, an incoming cold front will cause temperatures to drop sharply in the north and bring scattered rain showers to the north and the east, the weather agency said.

Cool, cloudy and wet weather is expected across much of the country on Thursday, before giving way to slightly warmer and mostly sunny conditions on Friday, the CWA's extended forecast shows.