02/27/2024 11:42 AM
Taipei, Feb. 27 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: China Coast Guard ships intrude again in prohibited waters off Kinmen

@China Times: Drug shortages loom as prices cut in half under NHI program

@Liberty Times: Two indicted for allegedly financing candidate with Chinese funds

@Economic Daily News: Fueled by retail players, Taiex sets historical high

@Commercial Times: Non-terrestrial network comes to fruition

@Taipei Times: Tuvalu to maintain relations: ministry

