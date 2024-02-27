Taiwan headline news
02/27/2024 11:42 AM
Taipei, Feb. 27 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: China Coast Guard ships intrude again in prohibited waters off Kinmen
@China Times: Drug shortages loom as prices cut in half under NHI program
@Liberty Times: Two indicted for allegedly financing candidate with Chinese funds
@Economic Daily News: Fueled by retail players, Taiex sets historical high
@Commercial Times: Non-terrestrial network comes to fruition
@Taipei Times: Tuvalu to maintain relations: ministry
