Man shot dead in Bangkok confirmed as Taiwan fugitive

Taipei, Feb. 26 (CNA) The Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) confirmed on Monday that a man found shot dead in an abandoned shop near Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok was a fugitive wanted by Taiwan authorities.

The dead man was identified as Shih Mou-chiang (石茂強), 44, following CIB fingerprint verification that used information given by the Thai police to CIB liaison officers in Thailand, CIB International Criminal Affairs Division head Lee Kun-ta (李昆達) said.

Taiwan authorities had no record of when Shih departed Taiwan as he left illegally, Lee noted.

Shih was wanted in Taiwan for violating the Controlling Guns, Ammunition and Knives Act, and for robbery and causing road traffic injuries.

Lee added that the location where Shih's body was found might not be where he was killed and that the CIB would maintain close contact with the Thai police, who had already identified some potential suspects.

According to Thai media reports, the body of an unknown man with three bullet wounds to the head was discovered by a clearer Sunday near Suvarnabhumi Airport, along with a pair of gloves and 500 kilograms of ketamine.

It was after photos published by Thai media revealed the Chinese character "羅" (Lo in English) to be tattooed on one of his arms, that a local tattoo artist tipped off Thai police that the dead man could be from Taiwan.