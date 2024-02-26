Taiwan headline news
02/26/2024 10:13 AM
Taipei, Feb. 26 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: China's Coast Guard intensifies pressure by sending large vessels to waters around Kinmen
@China Times: DPP's China affairs head calls Taiwan independence charter 'historical document' during DPP-Communist dialogue
@Liberty Times: Lai set to collect opinions from young people during planned forums in northern, central, southern Taiwan
@Economic Daily News: Taiwanese supply chain rushes to secure positions as AI PIN trend rises
@Commercial Times: Taiex push towards 20,000 mark has support
@Taipei Times: US tells Musk to allow service in Taiwan
Latest
Taiwan shares close up 0.31%02/26/2024 01:53 PM
Newly elected Tuvaluan prime minister affirms ties with Taiwan: MOFA02/26/2024 01:48 PM
Tigerair Taiwan to launch flights to Phu Quoc, Vietnam in April02/26/2024 01:12 PM
Taiwan to conduct final harbor acceptance tests on first domestic sub02/26/2024 12:33 PM
Taipei book fair attracts 550,000 visits in 6 days02/26/2024 11:27 AM