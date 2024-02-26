To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 26 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: China's Coast Guard intensifies pressure by sending large vessels to waters around Kinmen

@China Times: DPP's China affairs head calls Taiwan independence charter 'historical document' during DPP-Communist dialogue

@Liberty Times: Lai set to collect opinions from young people during planned forums in northern, central, southern Taiwan

@Economic Daily News: Taiwanese supply chain rushes to secure positions as AI PIN trend rises

@Commercial Times: Taiex push towards 20,000 mark has support

@Taipei Times: US tells Musk to allow service in Taiwan

