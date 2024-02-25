Kaohsiung rubber ducks draw 9 million visitors in 1 month

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Kaohsiung, Feb. 25 (CNA) Two giant rubber ducks created by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman drew more than 9 million visitors when they bobbed around Kaohsiung's Love River Bay from Jan. 27 -Feb. 25, according to the city government.

The ducks were the centerpiece of the city's 2024 Wonderland festival, which concluded on Sunday.

To mark the end of the festival, a send-off party for the ducks on Sunday evening in the square in front of the Kaohsiung Music Center, featured performances from the Neo-Classical Chamber Ensemble and elementary school concert band.

More than 200,000 people visited Love River Bay each day the ducks were on display, which the city government claimed gave a more than NT$10 billion (US$316.11 million) boost to the local economy.

One of Hofman's 18-meter-tall inflatables made a splash in Taiwan during its tour of Kaohsiung, Taoyuan, and Keelung in 2013.

The sculpture attracted 3.9 million visitors during its 32-day display in Kaohsiung that year.