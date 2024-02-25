Focus Taiwan App
Kaohsiung rubber ducks draw 9 million visitors in 1 month

02/25/2024 09:14 PM
The two giant rubber ducks by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman floats on Kaohsiung's Love River Bay. Photo courtesy of the Tourism Bureau of Kaohsiung City Government Jan. 27, 2024
Kaohsiung, Feb. 25 (CNA) Two giant rubber ducks created by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman drew more than 9 million visitors when they bobbed around Kaohsiung's Love River Bay from Jan. 27 -Feb. 25, according to the city government.

The ducks were the centerpiece of the city's 2024 Wonderland festival, which concluded on Sunday.

To mark the end of the festival, a send-off party for the ducks on Sunday evening in the square in front of the Kaohsiung Music Center, featured performances from the Neo-Classical Chamber Ensemble and elementary school concert band.

More than 200,000 people visited Love River Bay each day the ducks were on display, which the city government claimed gave a more than NT$10 billion (US$316.11 million) boost to the local economy.

One of Hofman's 18-meter-tall inflatables made a splash in Taiwan during its tour of Kaohsiung, Taoyuan, and Keelung in 2013.

The sculpture attracted 3.9 million visitors during its 32-day display in Kaohsiung that year.

(By Tsai Meng-yu and Evelyn Kao)

Enditem/ASG

