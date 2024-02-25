Three Taiwanese men found with 16 kg of MDMA in Cambodia arrested

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 25 (CNA) Three Taiwanese nationals found with 16 kilograms of MDMA and its precursors have been arrested in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh, Taiwan's Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) said Sunday.

The CIB said it received a report of the trio's arrest from its liaison office in Vietnam.

According to the liaison office, Cambodian drug enforcement agents arrested the three Taiwanese men and seized a total of 16 kilograms of MDMA and its precursors as well as a batch of drug packaging tools at a house in Phnom Penh on Thursday.

The CIB said that it would exchange information with its counterparts in Cambodia to find out the source, intended distribution of the drugs, and whether Taiwan was an intended destination.

The three men involved are surnamed Chuang (莊), Wu (吳) and Lin (林), with the former two wanted for fraud in Taiwan. They will stand trial in Cambodia according to local laws and be deported from the country after the legal procedures, said the CIB.