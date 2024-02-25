Taiwan headline news
02/25/2024 10:39 AM
Taipei, Feb. 25 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Local governments' dreams of building college towns burst
@China Times: Coast Guard head meets family members of Chinese dead in boat capsizing incident; negotiation atmosphere has eased
@Liberty Times: Carcinogenic Chinese chili powder spreads to 15 cities, counties
@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks bullish
@Commercial Times: TSMC opens its Japanese fab in Kumamoto
@Taipei Times: TSMC launches Kumamoto chip fab
