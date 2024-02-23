Cool, rainy weather forecast for northern Taiwan: CWA

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 23 (CNA) A cold air mass has brought cool and rainy weather to northern Taiwan, with temperatures expected to fall to around 13-15 degrees Celsius on Friday night and early Saturday morning, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) has forecast.

Daytime highs in northern Taiwan will hit 18 degrees, and rain is likely in Keelung and nearby coastal areas, the CWA said.

The same weather pattern could last until Feb. 26, when an even stronger cold air mass approaches Taiwan, it forecast.

The CWA expected mostly cloudy to sunny skies in central and southern Taiwan on Friday. It predicted daytime highs of 22-25 degrees for central Taiwan and 27-29 degrees for the south, with temperatures then falling to lows of 16-19 degrees overnight.

Starting Monday, temperature lows could drop to 11 degrees in northern Taiwan and 14-17 degrees elsewhere, while increased moisture may bring rain to northern, eastern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula in southernmost Taiwan, forecasters said.

Daytime highs could reach 20 degrees in the north and 23-26 degrees in other areas during that time, until the weather turns warmer and drier on Feb. 28, the CWA said.