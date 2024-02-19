Focus Taiwan App
02/19/2024 11:03 AM
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, Feb. 19 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Tensions rise in sea area between Kinmen, Xiamen

@China Times: Tensions rise as China announces plans for regular sea patrols around Kinmen, Xiamen

@Liberty Times: China claims there are no 'restricted, prohibited' sea areas between Xiamen, Kinmen; MAC says law enforcement will continue in Taiwan-controlled waters

@Economic Daily News: TSMC set to receive big orders from Nvidia

@Commercial Times: Countdown begins for opening of TSMC's 1st Kumamoto fab; use of built-in chips in Japanese cars surges

@Taipei Times: Taiwan steadfast on ocean law: MAC

Enditem/pc

China using 'gray zone' tactics after deadly Kinmen boat case: Experts
