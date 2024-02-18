Taroko National Park receives bomb threat Saturday

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Hualien County, Feb. 18 (CNA) Taroko National Park Headquarters received a bomb threat on Saturday that said eight remote-controlled bombs would be set off if a ransom was not paid, according to the park headquarters.

The bomb threat, which came to nothing, demanded NT$40 million (US$1.27 million) be paid and was sent to the email address listed on the park director's Facebook account.

It was signed off "Kao Min-lin," (高閔琳) Hualien County Police Bureau Sincheng precinct police said, noting the name was the same as that of the Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau director-general. The name has also been used in previous blackmail incidents.

Lin Chung-shan (林忠杉), deputy director of the national park headquarters, told CNA that the office reported the threat to the police as soon as it was received.

The Sincheng Precinct said they then reported the case to the Criminal Investigations Bureau. In addition, it said they collaborated with the Seventh Special Police Corps Ninth Division to form an emergency response team and conduct a thorough search of the park.

Although no bomb was found, patrols of the area will be increased, police said.

Police also noted that the email was sent from an overseas IP address and that they suspected the sender to be a Chinese surnamed Zhang (張) who previously studied in Taiwan.

Zhang was also the main suspect in other similar incidents of threats being sent to tourist spots and institutions in Taiwan, including several directed at Taroko National Park in May 2023.