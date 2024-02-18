Warm weather forecast through midweek, mercury to dip from Thursday

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 18 (CNA) The weather across Taiwan will be warm and mostly sunny through the middle of next week, but the arrival of a cold front will bring temperatures down starting Thursday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

On Sunday, daytime temperatures will reach highs of 26-27 degrees Celsius in northern and eastern Taiwan and 28-30 degrees in other parts of the country, under mostly sunny skies.

Overnight temperatures will drop to lows of 15-18 degrees in Yilan and areas north of Tainan in the west, and 19-20 degrees in Kaohsiung, Pingtung, Hualien and Taitung, the weather agency said.

The CWA said the dry and mostly sunny conditions are expected to continue through Wednesday, with daily highs ranging from the mid-20s to around 30 degrees.

From Thursday, however, an arriving cold front will bring gradually cooler weather to northern Taiwan and to Yilan in the northeast.

As the system moves south, other parts of Taiwan will also become cooler on Friday and Saturday. In northern and northeastern Taiwan, temperatures will drop to the mid- to upper-teens, with a chance of scattered rain showers, the CWA said.