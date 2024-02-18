Taiwan headline news
02/18/2024 10:38 AM
Taipei, Feb. 18 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Ban on group tours to China criticized for being legally groundless
@China Times: KMT, TPP lawmakers bombard Premier Chen with questions about which laws are adopted for ban on group tours to China
@Liberty Times: Incentive to encourage middle-age reemployment includes subsidy of up to NT$60,000
@Economic Daily News: 15 foreign investors-back stocks seen as highlights in market
@Commercial Times:16 January blue chip stocks receive support from institutional investors
@Taipei Times: US must not lose Taiwan, experts warn
