Taipei, Feb. 17 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: 'We Love Tour' ordered to suspend operations for 3 months

@China Times: Blinken meets with Wang Yi to discuss plans for Biden-Xi phone call

@Liberty Times: No trace of cimbuterol found in 75 pork products tested: Taiwan FDA

@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks exhibiting strong performance poised for bullish trends

@Commercial Times: 14 stocks with YoY, MoM revenue growth in January indicate positive market prospects in Year of Dragon

@Taipei Times: Taiwan, India ink MOU on workers

