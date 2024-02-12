Taiwan headline news
02/12/2024 02:46 PM
Taipei, Feb. 12 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: U.S. Air Force to unveil reorganization plan in response to growing competition from China
@China Times: (No publication from Feb. 10-13 during LNY holiday)
@Liberty Times: Solar, wind generation hits new peak yesterday with over 50 percent of nation's energy mix
@Economic Daily News: Chinese Zodiac fortunes for Year of the Dragon
@Commercial Times: U.S. stocks expected to trade higher as S&P 500 hits another new high
@Taipei Times: Taiwan lags in info security production
