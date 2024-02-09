Focus Taiwan App
Taipei, Feb. 9 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Travel group could take to streets May 20 in protest against government policy's U-turn on China group travel ban

@China Times: U.S. Senate kills bill on military aid to Taiwan, Israel, Ukraine

@Liberty Times: Lu Shiow-yen agrees cimbuterol finding in Taisugar pork an isolated case, saying pork products in market safe.

@Economic Daily News: TSMC teams up with SK Hynix on AI development

@Commercial Times: Fed unlikely to cut interest rates in March

@Taipei Times: China 'cheats' to lead in tech: official

