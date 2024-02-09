Taiwan headline news
02/09/2024 12:32 PM
Taipei, Feb. 9 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Travel group could take to streets May 20 in protest against government policy's U-turn on China group travel ban
@China Times: U.S. Senate kills bill on military aid to Taiwan, Israel, Ukraine
@Liberty Times: Lu Shiow-yen agrees cimbuterol finding in Taisugar pork an isolated case, saying pork products in market safe.
@Economic Daily News: TSMC teams up with SK Hynix on AI development
@Commercial Times: Fed unlikely to cut interest rates in March
@Taipei Times: China 'cheats' to lead in tech: official
Enditem/ls
Latest
- Society
Heavy traffic forecast for Freeway No. 3 Friday afternoon02/09/2024 02:21 PM
- Society
Low temperature warnings issued for northern, central Taiwan02/09/2024 12:51 PM
- Society
Taiwan headline news02/09/2024 12:32 PM
- Business
Creative park, new dome bring tourist vibes to Taipei02/09/2024 12:09 PM
- Society