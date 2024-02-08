No banned additives found in 535 pork product samples: Cabinet

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 8 (CNA) No traces of banned leanness-enhancing additives have been found in the 535 samples taken from suppliers of Taiwan Sugar Corp. (Taisugar) pork for testing, the Executive Yuan said Thursday.

The tests were conducted separately by the Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) and the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) between Feb. 3 and Feb. 7, and none of them showed any traces of beta-agonists, the Cabinet said in a news release.

Based on these results, it said no risk of contamination had been identified within the domestic pork supply chain.

The nationwide testing came after health officials in Taichung last week said they had found 0.002 parts per million of the banned additive cimbuterol in a type of frozen pork supplied by Taisugar.

Of the 535 tests carried out during this period, 473 were done by the MOA, according to the Cabinet.

The other 62 tests, meanwhile, were conducted randomly by the MOHW in collaboration with the local health authorities of New Taipei, Taipei, Taoyuan, Tainan, and Kaohsiung.

To strengthen the monitoring of the domestic pork supply chain, the Cabinet said the MOHW will step up random testing of commercially available pork products, by doubling the sample size from 2,000 to 4,000 items each year.

In a separate statement, the MOA's Department of Animal Industry said aside from the 473 tests it carried out from Feb. 3-7, it also received the results of 175 additional sample tests on Thursday.

These samples included the pig feed taken from hog farms that supplied their meat to Taisugar, as well as animal fur, the department said, indicating that the results all came back negative for banned leanness-enhancing additives.

So far, various inspection results have proven that domestically produced pork is hygienic and safe, it said, adding that the agriculture ministry will continue to work with health agencies to strengthen the monitoring of hog farms and their supply of meat on the market.

Furthermore, the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA), which is under the MOHW, on Thursday said that of the 72 tests it carried out with local health authorities, 62 were negative for beta-agonists, including cimbuterol.

The remaining 10 tests were still being analyzed, it added.

TFDA Deputy Director-General Lin Chin-fu (林金富) said the issue of food safety will not be taken lightly, even during the Lunar New Year holiday break, and that the government will continue to carry out random inspections of pork products for signs of banned additives.

Lin assured the public that all the pork products currently sold on the market are safe to consume and that they don't contain animal drugs.