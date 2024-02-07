Taiwan headline news
02/07/2024 10:31 AM
Taipei, Feb. 7 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Three northern hospitals gain medical center status following healthcare facility assessments
@China Times: Lu Shiow-yen accuses central government of prioritizing corporations over people amid speculation over banned additives in pork products
@Liberty Times: NHI to cover NGS testing for 19 types of cancer
@Economic Daily News: TSMC to build 2nd wafer fab in Kumamoto
@Commercial Times: TSMC to allocate US$22.6 billion to expand production lines in U.S., Japan, Taiwan
@Taipei Times: MAC reports on Chinese intimidation
Enditem/kb
Latest
- Culture
Impossible bottle artist Hsu Huang-yin dies at 8802/07/2024 02:13 PM
- Society
Chance of rain increasingly likely ahead of Lunar New Year02/07/2024 12:05 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar unchanged in Taipei trading02/07/2024 11:04 AM
- Society
Xiaoliuqiu fisherman hauls in 102-kilogram grouper02/07/2024 10:37 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news02/07/2024 10:31 AM