To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 7 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Three northern hospitals gain medical center status following healthcare facility assessments

@China Times: Lu Shiow-yen accuses central government of prioritizing corporations over people amid speculation over banned additives in pork products

@Liberty Times: NHI to cover NGS testing for 19 types of cancer

@Economic Daily News: TSMC to build 2nd wafer fab in Kumamoto

@Commercial Times: TSMC to allocate US$22.6 billion to expand production lines in U.S., Japan, Taiwan

@Taipei Times: MAC reports on Chinese intimidation

Enditem/kb