Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Taiwan headline news

02/07/2024 10:31 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 7 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Three northern hospitals gain medical center status following healthcare facility assessments

@China Times: Lu Shiow-yen accuses central government of prioritizing corporations over people amid speculation over banned additives in pork products

@Liberty Times: NHI to cover NGS testing for 19 types of cancer

@Economic Daily News: TSMC to build 2nd wafer fab in Kumamoto

@Commercial Times: TSMC to allocate US$22.6 billion to expand production lines in U.S., Japan, Taiwan

@Taipei Times: MAC reports on Chinese intimidation

Enditem/kb

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.227