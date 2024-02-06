Special outpatient clinics to open in 156 hospitals during LNY: CDC

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 6 (CNA) Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced on Tuesday that special outpatient clinics for patients with respiratory symptoms will operate in 156 hospitals for the first three days of the Lunar New Year (Feb. 10 to Feb. 12), offering approximately 1,155 medical consultations.

Compared to the previous week, the number of individuals with influenza-like symptoms seeking medical attention increased by 7 percent from 114,754 to 123,131 last week, marking the second-highest incidence for the same period in the past decade, according to data provided by CDC.

From Jan. 30 to Feb. 5, a total of 8 flu-related fatalities were reported in individuals aged from around 40 to over 90, six of whom were infected with H3N2 and seven who had not received the influenza vaccine, said Lee Chia-lin (李佳琳), deputy director of the Central Epidemic Command Center.

During the same period, 30 new cases of severe influenza were recorded, with the majority of patients having contracted H3N2 and not received a flu shot, Lee said.

CDC Deputy Director-General Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞) said that the number of people with influenza-like symptoms visiting doctors is expected to decrease this week and the next as many clinics will be closed for the Lunar New Year holiday; however, there is likely to be a rebound after the holiday due to increased movement of people during the Lunar New Year.

Lo reminded the public that for children who have relatively weaker immune systems or have not yet received vaccine shots against influenza and COVID-19, it is suggested they avoid crowded places.

If it is necessary to go to such places, individuals are advised to wear a mask and wash their hands frequently, Lo said.

In response to the medical needs of patients with respiratory symptoms during the Lunar New Year, 156 hospitals, spanning every city and county except Lienchiang County, will set up special outpatient clinics, according to information provided on the CDC website.

These clinics will provide approximately 1,155 medical consultations, including 346 pediatric consultation sessions, more than in previous years.