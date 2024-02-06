Lows of 10°C forecast for start of Lunar New Year holiday

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 6 (CNA) The upcoming Lunar New Year holiday is forecast to begin with cold and humid weather, with lows hovering around 10 degrees Celsius in parts of the country, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA) on Tuesday.

Under the influence of a moderate to strong cold air mass starting Wednesday, temperatures could dip between 10 and 11 degrees on Thursday and Friday -- the first two days of the Feb. 8-14 LNY holiday-- in northern, central, and northeastern Taiwan, the CWA said.

Temperatures could dip even lower in open coastal areas or low-lying regions near mountains, while minimum temperatures across the rest of the country are likely to be between 13 and 14 degrees on those two days, it added.

Chances of rainfall are also high in northern Taiwan at the beginning of the holiday period, with occasional downpours possible in the Greater Taipei area and on the northern coast, according to forecasters.

The weather is forecast to turn drier from Lunar New Year's Day on Saturday until next Monday, with rains limited to eastern Taiwan and mountainous parts of the country, the CWA said.

However, the mercury may not rise significantly across Taiwan until next Tuesday, when the cold air mass weakens, forecasters said, adding that there could be significant differences in day and night temperatures, particularly in central and southern Taiwan.