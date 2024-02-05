13 receipts win NT$10 million in November-December invoice lottery

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 5 (CNA) A total of 13 receipts issued in November and December last year had the serial number 63603594, making recipients eligible for the NT$10 million (US$318,461) special prize in Taiwan's receipt lottery, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said Monday.

The winner spending the least bought NT$50 worth of stationery at a Friend Supermarket in New Taipei's Xinzhuang District, the ministry said, adding that a total of four winning receipts were issued for purchases under NT$100.

Overall, 12 of the 13 top prize winners spent less than NT$400 to obtain their winning receipts. The highest-valued invoice was for an NT$988 purchase from Taiwan's online shopping website momo.

The MOF added that 17 receipts issued with the number 73155944 won the receipt lottery's NT$2 million grand prize.

The MOF released the winning receipt lottery numbers on Jan. 25. In addition to the two most coveted prizes, the three numbers for the NT$200,000 prize were 94985899, 57283420, and 62825278.

Graphic: Ministry of Finance

Furthermore, holders of receipts with serial numbers matching the last seven digits of the NT$200,000 prize numbers won NT$40,000, while those with invoices whose serial numbers match the last six digits won NT$10,000.

Other prizes are NT$4,000 for receipts with the last five digits of the NT$200,000 prize numbers, NT$1,000 for receipts with the last four digits, and NT$200 for invoices with the last three digits.

On Monday it was revealed that 7-Eleven and FamilyMart convenience store chains, as well as the PX Mart supermarket chain had issued five of the receipts with the NT$10 million special prize serial number and five of the receipts with the NT$2 million grand prize serial number during the two months.