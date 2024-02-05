Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

13 receipts win NT$10 million in November-December invoice lottery

02/05/2024 09:01 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, Feb. 5 (CNA) A total of 13 receipts issued in November and December last year had the serial number 63603594, making recipients eligible for the NT$10 million (US$318,461) special prize in Taiwan's receipt lottery, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said Monday.

The winner spending the least bought NT$50 worth of stationery at a Friend Supermarket in New Taipei's Xinzhuang District, the ministry said, adding that a total of four winning receipts were issued for purchases under NT$100.

Overall, 12 of the 13 top prize winners spent less than NT$400 to obtain their winning receipts. The highest-valued invoice was for an NT$988 purchase from Taiwan's online shopping website momo.

The MOF added that 17 receipts issued with the number 73155944 won the receipt lottery's NT$2 million grand prize.

The MOF released the winning receipt lottery numbers on Jan. 25. In addition to the two most coveted prizes, the three numbers for the NT$200,000 prize were 94985899, 57283420, and 62825278.

Graphic: Ministry of Finance
Graphic: Ministry of Finance

Furthermore, holders of receipts with serial numbers matching the last seven digits of the NT$200,000 prize numbers won NT$40,000, while those with invoices whose serial numbers match the last six digits won NT$10,000.

Other prizes are NT$4,000 for receipts with the last five digits of the NT$200,000 prize numbers, NT$1,000 for receipts with the last four digits, and NT$200 for invoices with the last three digits.

On Monday it was revealed that 7-Eleven and FamilyMart convenience store chains, as well as the PX Mart supermarket chain had issued five of the receipts with the NT$10 million special prize serial number and five of the receipts with the NT$2 million grand prize serial number during the two months.

(By Alyx Chang and James Lo)

Enditem/kb

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.214