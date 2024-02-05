Temperatures in Taiwan forecast to drop gradually ahead of Lunar New Year

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 5 (CNA) A cold front passing over Taiwan on Monday will be followed by a second, stronger system on Wednesday, which will bring lower temperatures and rain to most of the country ahead of the Lunar New Year, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

As the first system moves southward over Taiwan on Monday, the mercury will hover around 17-20 degrees Celsius in the north, 22 degrees in Hualien, and 25-27 degrees in central and southern Taiwan, the CWA said.

Overnight lows, meanwhile, will drop to 13-15 degrees in northern and central Taiwan, and to 18-21 degrees in other regions, the CWA said.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the second weather system will arrive, bringing scattered showers across most of the country and possibly heavy rains on the north coast and in the Greater Taipei area, before tapering off on Friday, CWA forecaster Yeh Chih-chun (葉致均) told CNA.

During that period, temperatures will drop further, with daytime highs of 14-15 degrees forecast for northern Taiwan and 16-20 degrees for other parts of the country, Yeh said.

Nighttime lows will fall to 12-13 degrees in northern and central Taiwan and 14-15 degrees in the south, Wednesday to Friday, Yeh said.

For Lunar New Year's Day on Saturday, the CWA has forecast cool and dry conditions, with sunny to partly cloudy skies prevailing across most of the country.

Temperatures will begin to rebound on Sunday, Yeh said, forecasting that daytime highs will rise above 20 degrees again in many regions.