To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 4 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Problematic Taisugar pork products all sold out

@China Times: Taisugar pork found to contain leanness-enhancing additive, most sold to southern Taiwan

@Liberty Times: Central gov't to push plan to rezone use of abandoned mining areas after LNY holiday

@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks backed by foreign investors

@Commercial Times: 13 stocks draw investors, expected to rise after LNY holiday

@Taipei Times: US delivered Stinger missiles: sources

Enditem/cs