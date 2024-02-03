Warmer weather forecast for Sunday, mercury to dip next week

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 3 (CNA) The weather across Taiwan will be warm on Sunday before a cold front brings temperatures down ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

Cities and counties north of Taoyuan, eastern Taiwan as well as parts of the Hengchun Peninsula are set to be cloudy on Sunday, with daytime highs of around 27 degrees Celsius in northern Taiwan.

In eastern Taiwan, daytime highs will reach 25-27 degrees, while in central and southern regions the mercury will climb to 28-30 degrees, with Pingtung County expected to see highs of 32 degrees.

During the day, temperatures will sit around 25-28 degrees in most regions, with nighttime lows of 17-19 islandwide, the CWA said.

According to the CWA, seasonal northeasterly winds will weaken and turn to southerly winds on Sunday, with eastern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula expected to receive intermittent rain in the daytime, when the weather would be mostly cloudy to sunny across the country.

On Monday, a weather front forecast to hit Taiwan will bring brief showers to cities and counties in eastern Taiwan and north of central Taiwan, with heavier rain before noon, the CWA said.

The winds will also turn to northeasterly winds again due to the cold front, and the temperatures are set to drop in northern Taiwan from Tuesday.

CWA forecaster Chang Cheng-chuan (張承傳) told CNA that the mercury is set to plummet to as low as 13-14 degrees in central and northern regions in the early morning on Thursday, while other areas could see lows of 16 degrees.

The cold front is forecast to linger until Saturday, during which daytime lows of 11-12 degrees could be seen in the north, Chang said.

Rainfall is also predicted across many parts of Taiwan from Wednesday to Friday due to the effect of a cloud system moving eastward toward the island, according to the CWA.