02/03/2024 11:32 AM
Taipei, Feb. 3 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Police officer suicides average 5 a year over past decade

@China Times: Failed DPP-TPP legislative speakership talks: Retired lawmaker disputes Ko Wen-je's version of events

@Liberty Times: CDC will publish paper in U.S. journal showing Medigen effectiveness equivalent to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines

@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks with favorable fundamentals, technical patterns poised for bullish outlook

@Commercial Times: Bullish outlook for 15 stocks with revenue growth potential

@Taipei Times: Military work on schedule, report says

